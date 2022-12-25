Ahmedabad: A 30-year-old woman was strangulated to death by her husband in Gujarat's Ahmedabad in Aakriti Basti of the Narol area on Friday. The deceased has been identified as Rinku. The accused has been identified as Ajay Bhardwaj, working in a company located in Piplaj. On receiving the information, the police reached the spot and started investigation. While examining the CCTV footage, the police found that at 5 am, the accused with his two children left the house. The location of the accused mobile phone was traced multiple times and was found near the railway track, which was moving towards Dahod. The Narol police informed Railway Police Force and the Dahod district police and they stopped the train and arrested the accused, police said.

According to police, during the interrogation, the accused confessed to committing the crime and said that he got married to Rinku nine years ago in Uttar Pradesh and after that, the couple settled in Gujarat. Ajay Bhardwaj's wife Rinku used to go to a temple in Piplaj for stomach problems and had an extramarital affair with a priest. Due to this, there used to be frequent quarrels between the couple. Hence, he planned to kill his wife.

Ajay said that on Friday when everyone was sleeping, Ajay sat on his wife and strangulated her to death, after which he left with his two children. He booked railway tickets five days ago before committing the crime. During the investigation, the police found photos of Rinku with the priest in the deceased phone.