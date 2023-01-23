Vadodara: In a shocking incident in Vadodara city in Gujarat, a family has allegedly beaten a man in their neighbourhood to death over a petty issue of throwing a bagful of liquor bottles in their compound. The gruesome murder has been caught on camera with the purported video of the incident going viral. The incident is said to have taken place in Makarpura area of Vadodara city on Sunday.

In the video being widely shared on social media, a few people including a woman are seen brutally beating the man with a stick. As per sources, the man identified as Hasmukh Solanki, succumbed to his injuries in the incident. The family of the deceased has filed a complaint against the neighbours and Police are investigating the case.

Police sources said that Solanki was the sole bread earner of his family and used to drive an auto. On Sunday, Solanki's neighbour, Lataben had a quarrel with his wife Urmila with Solanki also getting involved. Lataben accused Urmila's family of throwing a bagful of liquor bottles in the compound of their house.

It is said that the bottle was thrown by a man named Deepak from the neighbourhood. The quarrel between Lataben and Urmila turned ugly. It is said that the neighbouring family tied Solanki's hands and started beating him with a stick. In the purported video of the incident, it can be seen that a man is beating the auto driver with a stick. A police complaint has been filed in this matter in Vadodara. Police have started an investigation after listening to both families.