Surat: A 32-year-old man has been arrested for sharing secret information with an agent of Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI in Gujarat's Surat. The accused has been identified as Deepak Salunke and was living in the Yogeshwar Park Society of Bhuvaneshwari Nagar area of Surat. Deepak used to share information about the Indian Army with an agent Hamid.

According to sources, the accused took Rs 75,000 from Hamid. He operated a shop named Sai Fashion and was carrying out his espionage activities by staying in the shop. Deepak was in touch with two Pakistani handlers Hamid and Kashif and used to share sensitive information with these Pakistani handlers.

Surat Police Commissioner Ajay Tomar said, "A case has been registered against the accused under sections of sedition. The 32-year-old Deepak Salunke was running a fake ID on Facebook by the name of Poonam Sharma. Meanwhile, through Facebook, he came in contact with Hamid, a resident of Pakistan. He was in touch with Hamid since June."