Ahmedabad: A man stabbed his wife to death and set the house on fire in an attempt to make the incident look like an accident, however, the man himself was badly injured and was undergoing treatment. The incident was reported in Ahmedabad's Godrej Garden City Society under Chandkheda police station limits on Friday morning.

A fire broke out in flat No 405 on the fourth floor of Eden-V Flats at 9:30 am, on receiving the information, the fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot and doused the fire after an hour. Meanwhile, the couple residing in the flat was rushed to a hospital where the woman was declared dead while the man was undergoing treatment.

The couple was identified as Anil Baghel and his wife Anita Badhel. In the primary investigation, it was revealed that the duo fought the incident. A security guard in society in his statement revealed that he had seen both the couple with wounds on their bodies minutes before the fire broke out in the house. While, in a similar kind of statement, a fire department official said, "When our team reached the spot, the house owner was injured and trying to douse the fire." However, the reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained, he added.

The couple has a son and a daughter, who ventured out before the fire mishap. According to sources, they had an argument over breakfast being stale which probably turned violent and the duo ended up stabbing each other. However, for now, nothing is clear about what exactly happened at the time of the incident. An FSL team also reached and inspected the crime scene. A man named Darshanbhai, chairman of the society, confirmed the incident.