Vadodara: A newborn baby was found abandoned in the garbage near the Khaswadi crematorium in Gujarat's Vadodara district on Thursday morning. The police and the SHE team rushed to the spot after passersby, who heard the baby's cry informed them. The police took the baby to a nearby hospital and then started a search for the person, who left the baby there.

According to police sources, a 22-year-old man had left the baby in the garbage. The man is engaged to a girl in the neighbourhood and they are set to get married by the end of January. However, he impregnated her last year. The man claimed that they hid her pregnancy from their families out of fear. On Thursday morning, the girl called him and informed him about labour pains, police said.

The man told the police that the baby was delivered on the way while he was taking his fiancé to the SSG Hospital in the district. He then took her and the baby to the hospital. After admitting her, he carried the baby and abandoned it near the Khaswadi crematorium. The police tracked down the man within a matter of hours. A DNA test of the baby will be conducted first, and then it will be handed over to the family, police said.

Earlier, a drug-addict man left his children at a police station in Kerala's Ernakulam and tried to escape. Cops, who noticed it, ran after him and caught him while others were seen taking care of the babies. After the man was caught by the police, he said that his wife abandoned him with the children and he was unable to take care of them. After investigating the matter, the police handed over the children to the Child Welfare Committee and said if any close relatives of the man come forward to take care of them, the children would be handed over to them.