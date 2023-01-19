Bharuch (Gujarat): The longest bridge on the prestigious bullet train route will come up on the Narmada river at Bharuch in Gujarat. This project will have a stoppage at Manubar village locate near Bharuch. Works are in full swing for constructing the bullet train railway station at this village. A total of 31.3 km of railway line for the bullet train project will pass through Bharuch district.

As per official sources, as many as 783 pillars will be erected in Bharuch district for the bullet train project. Of this, 40 percent work is about to be completed. In the construction of bullet train bridge across the Narmada river in Bharuch, 2 bridges of 8 meter width have been constructed on either side of the main bridge.

While the bridge on Narmada is the longest in bullet train project, the bridge on Tapi and Mahi rivers will be second longest with a length of 720 meters. A 1.2 km-long bridge over the Narmada river in Bharuch city is set to become the longest bridge on the 508-km bullet train corridor. The National High Speed ​​Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) officials said the bridge is likely to be completed by June 2024.

As informed by the NHSRCL, the adoption of latest technology will reduce the construction time by almost half as compared to the construction of a river bridge. We expect to complete it by 2024. Sharma was also part of the team that built the Jammu Udhampur Katra project.