Ahmedabad: State spokesperson of the Gujarat Congress, Jayarajsinh Parmar, who recently quit the party, joined the BJP on Tuesday. Parmar joined the saffron party in presence of BJP state president CR Paatil at the party's state office in at Kamalam. Parmar had earlier resigned from Congress on February 17 by posting on Facebook. He then tweeted about joining the BJP on February 20.

Prior to his resignation, Parmar had alleged that “everyone in Congress has to become a leader and no one wants to be a worker”. “No one is interested in strengthening the organisation. Only MLAs and MPs are given importance in the party,” he had stated. It was only a matter of time before he would resign which he ultimately did in an open letter to his supporters on social media.

"I have given 37 years of my life to the Congress. Yet some of the party leaders are bothered about their personal lives. I have also given priority to Congress keeping the family on the sidelines. But Congress never saves its own workers. Not only the Gujarat leadership but also the leaders sitting in Delhi do not listen to the activists,” Parmar told ETV Bharat.

