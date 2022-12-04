Jamnagar: Day ahead of the second phase of the Gujarat assembly polls, the Gujarat ATS Sunday arrested Aam Aadmi Party leader Vishal Tyagi from Rajasthan. Tyagi who contested from Aam Aadmi Party in Jamnagar 79 Assembly in the first phase on December 1 has been detained from Rajasthan in an alleged drug case, sources said.

Tyagi was in Rajasthan for his personal work. A young face, his arrest has come as AAP is trying its luck in Gujarat after conquering Delhi and Punjab. While Tyagi contested as AAP candidate for Jamnagar South Constituency, BJP had fielded Divyesh Ranchhodbhai Akbari and Congress Manoj Kathiria for the seat.

The counting of votes for the two-phased Gujarat election will be held along with Himachal on December 8.