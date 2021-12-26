Ahmedabad (Gujarat): Jamiat Ulema-i-Hind Gujarat launched the 'Masjid One Movement' for the all-around development of Muslims in Gujarat. Under which a mosque will be made the centre of development of Muslims in Gujarat as well as across the country.

The basic idea behind the movement is to revive the Islamic tradition of making the masjid the centre of all issues be it religious or worldly matters, as the masjid is the easiest way to reach the community.

Under the movement, deserving students, who excel in their studies, but can not pay their education expenses will be given interest-free loans for the education, which they can pay later when they start earning. Also, textbooks from the students will be taken, who pass their classes and will be given to teh poor children free of cost.

Muhammad Imtiaz, the head of the All India Muslim Development Council and the brainchild of the movement, had recently launched the 'Masjid One Movement' in Delhi in the presence of the National President of Jamiat Ulema-i-Hind, Maulana Mahmood Asad Madani.

And they are working to promote this campaign all over the country.

In this regard, Nisar Ahmad Ansari, General Secretary, Jamiat Ulema-i-Hind, Gujarat, said that the basic ideology behind Masjid-e-One Movement is to revive the Islamic tradition of making masjid the centre of all problems.

It should be noted that through 'Masjid One Movement', work will be done on government and non-government welfare schemes for Bait-ul-Mal Microfinance, educational support fund counselling and career guidance, communal harmony, public and minority welfare.