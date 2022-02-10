Ahmedabad: Income Tax Department on Thursday carried out raids at several locations in Ahmedabad in Gujarat including the residences of major real estate developers in a case of alleged tax evasion.

As per official sources, IT sleuths carried out the raids at the offices and residences of Shilpa and Shivalik Builders Group. Besides, the Income Tax team also raided a total of 25 places in Ahmedabad. These include offices of Chitrak Shah, Director of Shivalik Group, Taral Shah, Founder of Shilpa Group Yash Brahmbhatt, Sharda Group of Broker Deepak Nimbark, and Broker Ketan Shah.

