Ahmedabad (Gujarat): The rival political parties have intensified their campaign as the first phase polling of the Gujarat assembly elections slated for December 1 is drawing nearer. Voting will be taken up in 89 seats in the first phase. The star campaigners of ruling BJP, opposition Congress and AAP are leaving no stone unturned to get an upper hand in electioneering.

With no visible issue dominating this election, the contesting parties are picking up all and sundry issues to attack each other. The ruling BJP is mostly banking on the 'double-engine' plank, saying Gujarat will continue to get a better deal if the BJP wins again in the 2022 elections since the party is already ruling at the Centre. On their part, the opposition parties are confident of taking advantage out of 'failures' of the BJP.

The Aam Admi Party (AAP) promises to provide better health care facilities and build 'Mohalla clinics' like in Delhi and Punjab. Accusing the ruling government of not providing better education in the state, Kejriwal-led AAP is giving reference to advanced government schools in Delhi. BJP on the other hand promises to open new educational institutions in the state.

PM Modi recently inaugurated Gandhinagar's School of Excellence. The BJP accused AAP of spreading false propaganda against Gujarat by comparing with Delhi's schools. While the AAP asserted that Gujarat has one of the highest electricity tariffs in the country, the BJP said Delhi has the highest power costs in the nation.

Also read: Opinion: AIMIM, AAP, Congress making Gujarat elections easy grab for BJP

One of the key electoral issues raised by the opposition is alleged corruption in Gujarat which 'caused' Morbi bridge tragedy. A century-old suspension bridge collapsed on October 30 killing 135 people. The opposition accused the administration of allegedly reopening the bridge to obtain an electoral advantage, while the BJP claims it was just an accident and promised to take action against the offenders.

There have been several instances of paper leaks of competitive examinations in Gujarat leading to postponement of exams, and issues of delays in government hiring processes. The opposition is raising questions regarding the future of the youth in the state. However, the BJP asserts that the hiring procedure for the government is transparent, actively promoting the government's job and self-employment programs.

The opposition has spoken vehemently about farmers' issues. The Congress and the AAP have been criticizing the administration that enough support is not given to farmers who have suffered significant crop losses over the past two years due to incessant rains. While the BJP claims that the government has fully supported the state's farmers.

The Congress is raising alleged corruption, saying poverty of the general public is on the rise while the wealth of BJP leaders is increasing day by day. Raising water problems, the Congress has also said projects like Narmada Dam are still unfinished, while the BJP claims that the government has plans to supply water to various areas.