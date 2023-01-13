Somnath (Gujarat): Modi mania continues in Gujarat even after last year's Assembly elections. An enthusiast flew a radiant kite with 'I Love Modi' slogan ahead of Makar Sankranti celebrations. The event was the International Kite Festival taking place here after a gap of two years on account of the Coronavirus pandemic.

One kite maker from Odisha has taken his love for kites to another level. The kite maker has made an enormous kite to convey his high regard for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. As his 'I Love Modi' kite soared, it spread a kaleidoscope of colours in the sky. Kites of different shapes and sizes filled the skies as part of the festival, which marks the end of biting winter and the onset of bountiful spring. There are no Makar Sankranti celebrations without kite flying.

Colorful kites in the sky, a cheery atmosphere, a competitive vibe, and delicious food, that’s what makes the International Kite Festival. It is considered one of the best celebrations that one can be a part of. After two years of muted festivals, the people of Gujarat are all immersed in the kite festival celebrations this year.

Like every year, kites and manja reels with photos of Prime Minister Narendra Modi are in huge demand this year too. The popularity of PM Modi is still the same and kites with pictures of PM Modi are in demand in the entire country. In a conversation with ETV Bharat, the kite maker said, "I wanted to do something different, and what better than 'I Love Modi' kite flying high in the skies of Gujarat. I have also made 'I love Gujarat' and 'I Love Dwarka' kites."

The kite maker further said, "it took me almost two months to make these kites. I got inspired to make life-size kites when I saw them in news. That is when I decided to make huge kites." The Kite Festival or Uttarayan is one of the biggest festivals celebrated in Gujarat. To commemorate the beginning of summer, many cities in Gujarat organise kite flying competitions.