Bhuj (Gujarat): " That if poetry comes not as naturally as the leaves to a tree it had better not come at all," British romantic poet John Keats famously said in one of his letters on February 27, 1818. Like the iconic poet, many poetry enthusiasts are of the opinion that one cannot be taught how to write poems.

However, one of the rulers of the Kutch in Gujarat who ruled the region about two centuries ago years ago had a different idea. The ruler Maharao Lakhpatji set up a unique Vrajbhasha Pathshala (school) in Bhuj where poetry was taught. Being a poetry enthusiast who has made in-depth studies of works of literature such as Chandashastra, Rasashastra and Pingala, Lakhpatji always revered famous poets and scholars whenever they came to his court.

The teacher at this unique school was the court poet of Kutch and also the tutor of Lakhpatji, Hamirji Ratnu. He played a key role in establishing the unique poetry school. Speaking to ETV Bharat former MP Pushpadan Gadhvi whose father Shambhudanji Gadhvi was the last principal of the school, said that " Maharao Lakhpatji, established a unique Vrajbhasha (Western Hindi dialect) school in 1752." He also said that the unique school was not just the only poetry school in India but arguably the only one in the world.

Lakhpatji was not content with just by setting up the school but ensured that the students studying there had access to the best amenities. The school had boarding and lodging facilities for students which were provided by the erstwhile State of Kutch. His successor Maharao Madansinghji was also keen on maintaining it properly.

The poetry school excelled not just in amenities but also in academics. An in-depth study of several aspects of poetry such as verses, style, irony, sound, heroism, poetic error, and poetic quality was done in the school. Comprehensive lessons on prose were also provided to the pupils.

However, the unique centre of knowledge came to an abrupt end. Maharao Madansinghji merged his Kutch state with the Republic of India in June 1948 by signing the Kutch Merger Agreement and soon after Independence the school was shut down.

Shambhudanji Gadhvi who studied in the school for seven was greatly saddened by its closure and made several efforts to reopen it but to no avail. During the birth centenary celebration of Shambhudanji in 2010, eminent scholars and poets urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi who at that time was the Chief Minister of Gujarat to revive the school.

Two years later Javerchand Meghani Folk Literature Centre was set up in Saurashtra University with a government grant of Rs 25 lakhs. Sadly, however, the unique poetry school remains closed till date with its hallowed corridors once graced by creative minds now gathering dust in neglect.