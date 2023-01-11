Ahmedabad (Gujarat): Despite the ban on the sale and use of Chinese manja (kite strings), incidents of people and animals getting seriously injured because of it are continuing. Many petitions have been filed in the High Court seeking a complete ban on Chinese manja, but it is still being sold illegally.

Even though the authorities and police are working to ban the Chinese manja, sellers and manufacturers of these are illegally selling the strings. There have been several incidents where bikers have been injured due to Chinses strings. These strings are sharp enough to slit someone's throat. This is the reason that people want the administration to take action against Chinese strings.

People have resorted to some innovative to protect themselves from chinese manja as the administration seems to be struggling to control the menace. They found a smart solution for their protection. The bikers have put metallic wire in front of their vehicle which will protect them from the Chinese manja. These wires will block the string and avert any injury.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Shailesh, a biker said, "despite the ban on Chinese manja, people are still selling and using these strings. These are very dangerous and pose a threat to the life of people. Children also sit on the bike and this string is sharp enough to slit their throats. Even the High Court has ordered a ban on these strings but people still sell them."

With over 400 arrests, the Ahmedabad City Police are also leaving no stone unturned to crack down on the manufacturers of Chinese manja. Ahmedabad Police have received a total of 338 complaints regarding the sale of Chinese strings, based on which more than 400 accused have been arrested. Along with this, the police have also seized thousands of spools of these strings.