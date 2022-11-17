Gandhinagar: In a unique incident, an independent candidate from Gujarat's Gandhinagar North Assembly seat seeking to contest Gujarat Assembly elections, reached the Collector's office on Thursday with Rs 10,000 in coins for filing his nomination. The candidate, Mahendra Patni gathered the coins from the locals.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Mahendra Patni said, "Large number of poor people were forced out of the urban area of Gandhinagar's by the Municipal Corporation. I collected one Rs 1 from each of them to get the Rs 10,000 I needed to fill out the nomination form. After three days, I was able to collect the required amount."

"If I am able to get enough votes from them and win in the upcoming elections, I will return the houses back to the poor. I'll also pay off their loans," he said.