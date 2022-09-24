Surat (Gujarat): There has always been a lot of enthusiasm for Navratri celebrations in Gujarat. Be it Garba or wearing the famous 'Chaniya choli', Navratri festivities in Gujarat are celebrated with a lot of fervor. Speaking of 'Chaniya choli', the IDT students have designed a collection for Navratri taking inspiration from the 36th National Games being held in Gujarat.

The logo of the National Games is printed on the dupatta and affixed with illustrations of all the sports. Fatima, Ajit, Uzma, and Roshni have collaborated to design it. Highlighted with embroidery and patchwork, the entire collection of garments reflects the sporting spirit.

Talking about the collection, IDT Director Ankita Goel said, “This collection is special as the students themselves have created the prints here keeping in mind industry, innovation, and sports. It is made by handcrafting many arts of India like Kachi, Amla, Gajri, and many other arts.

Mithali Purohit, a student said, "Along with fashion designing, I am also interested in sports. When it was learned that the National Games were being held in Surat, we were given a chance to design a dress, based on which I have prepared 'Chaniya choli' in which the games played in the national games will be seen as a symbol and I will wear this 'Chaniya choli' in Navratri celebrations.