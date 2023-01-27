Ahmedabad: Police arrested a Deputy Intelligence Officer of Central IB for killing his ex-wife with whom he got separated in 2015. The arrest came on Friday, after six months since the body of the woman was recovered on July 22 last year in Shrinandnagar-2 society under the Vejalpur police station area of the city. The accused husband, identified as Radha Krishna Madhukar Dudhela, a native of Telangana, had hired two contract killers and given them a bounty of Rs 1.5 lakhs to kill his wife after which the killers executed the murder while the woman was alone in her flat.

Also read: BAMS student killed by family members over love affair, five arrested

Earlier, police arrested one of the killers named Khaliluddin Syed from Telangana on August 6 last year. During interrogation, he confessed to committing the crime and also revealed Dudhela's involvement in the crime. The accused, Radha Krishna was produced before the court from where he is been sent on police remand for 14 days.

Police Inspector KB Rajvi of Vejalpur police station said, "The accused involved in the crime has been arrested and sent on police remand for 14 days. Call details of Radha Krishna and the contract killers were getting scrutinised and further investigation is underway. The deceased Manisha Dudhela (47) was living alone in the house in Shrinandnagar for the last few years after she got separated from her husband Radha Krishna Dudhale in 2015 owing to marital disputes.

According to the deceased mother, Dudhela had a job in a private company while she was also getting Rs 40,000 alimony from Radha Krishna. It is suspected that to get rid of paying monthly alimony Radha Krishna asked the contract killers to kill his wife. During the investigation, it also came to light that Krishna did three marriages and Manisha was his second wife.