Surendranagar: Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who is on a two-day visit to Gujarat state visited the Kuda desert in Dhrangadhra taluka of Surendranagar district on Tuesday, officials said. The former US Secretary of State met the women workers on the occasion and enquired from them over the process of making oak salt.

Oak salt is the main produce in the deserts of Patdi and Dhrangadhra taluks of Surendranagar district. Clinton visited the Kuda desert in Dhrangadhra taluka and understood the process of salt making by interacting with the women workers. In Surendranagar district salt is produced on a large scale by Agariya community.

The salt is exported to foreign countries on a large scale. Hillary while interacting with the women workers discussed the issues faced by the workers regarding the facilities and assistance provided by the government to the Agarias. The former US Secretary of State also got to know about the Agarias, their lifestyle and was very impressed with their work.

She also discussed climate change happening all over the world, which is causing damage to the environment. The former US secretary of state said her organisation is raising a fund of USD 50 million. Hillary also urged the Agariyas to switch over to solar energy in the processing of the salt so that the damage to environment through traditional methods is minimised. District Magistrate, local MLA and Agariyas in large numbers were present on the occasion, along with leaders of Billish Medela Foundation, Clinton Foundation and members of voluntary organisations working for Agarias.