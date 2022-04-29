Bhavnagar: A major haul of about 90 kg of heroin was seized in Gujarat on Friday evening from Pipavav Port, located in the Amreli district of Gujarat. The joint operation was carried out by the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad and the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI). A total of 350 kg of twine thread, as per information, contained 80 to 90 kg of heroin in liquid form.

The market value of the drug is said to be about Rs 450 crore. This marks a total of 436 kg of heroin - part of a larger Rs 2180 crore drug haul - in the state in the last seven days. Speaking to the media, Gujarat DGP Ashish Bhatia said that the seizure happened near the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) on board a boat called 'Al Haj'.

Significantly, he further said that there were nine Pakistani nationals on board, who have been sent to police custody. He further added that two more operations were conducted, in the wake of the first one, in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar and Delhi's Shaheen Bagh. "35 kg of heroin was seized from Muzaffarnagar. Besides this, barrels of Acetic anhydride were also found. 4 accused have been apprehended", Bhatia stated.

Two among the four arrested in UP were brought to Gujarat, and based on inputs they provided, the third seizure in Shaheen Bagh led to "50 kg of heroin and some unknown kind of powder" being found alongside a cash amount of Rs 30 lakh, he also noted.

With agency inputs