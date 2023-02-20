Banaskantha (Gujarat): In a surprising move, Members of Thakor Samaj introduced 11 rules for bringing reforms to traditions of their community during Santshri Sadaram Bapa's idol installation programme at Lunsela in Bhabhar taluka in Banaskantha district of Gujarat. The Thakor community called upon their community people to abide by the rules. The rules included not allowing unmarried girls to have a mobile phone.

The community introduced the following rules--complete ban on DJs at weddings; presenting cash instead of gifts in marriages; gifting only those articles which are useful in day to day life of groom and bride; attendance of only 11 people during engagements and weddings; attendance of only 51 people during weddings; caste wise community marriages should be organised; should not offer money when newly weds pay visit to their kith and kin; no punishment for calling off a engagement and wedding; unmarried girls should not be given a mobile phone; de-addiction camps for drug addicts--the people of each village should make special arrangements for an easy commute for the girls going to study from the village. The rules were released by the Congress MLA of Gujarat's Vav seat, Ganiben Thakor, and he said that society has collected more than Rs 40 lakhs in a short span of time. However, it remains to be seen whether the members of Thakor Samaj will follow the rules or not.