Rajkot: The first Skin Bank is likely to open soon at Gujarat's Rajkot PDU Civil Hospital. According to sources, a team of doctors from Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad and Surat visited the Skin Bank. A report will be submitted to the government by them soon. After that, the first Skin Bank will be inaugurated in Rajkot. The patients injured in the fire and other accidents will get special treatment as they require skin due to fire injuries. Meanwhile, patients from private hospitals can avail of the facility.

Also read: Teacher from Himachal Pradesh makes world's largest pen

The staff imparted training while the machinery was installed in the hospital for providing treatment to patients. The Skin Bank will start in Rajkot in January, sources said. Civil Superintendent RS Trivedi said, "The Skin Bank to be set up was visited by specialist doctors from Ahmedabad, Surat and Gandhinagar, who provided the necessary information. Now all the formalities have been completed. Hence, the Skin Bank will start soon."