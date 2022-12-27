Gandhinagar (Gujarat): A 32-year-old man from Gandhinagar district died while trying to scale the 'Trump wall' at the US-Mexico border. The deceased was identified as Brij Kumar Yadav. It is learnt that Yadav, along with his wife Pooja and a three-year-old son, embarked on their illegal journey to the US.

Yadav and his family were among 40 people, who were supposed to cross the border from Tijuana in Mexico to San Diego in the US. Yadav held his child and scaled the concrete wall along with his wife. Yadav and his child fell on the Tijuana side while Pooja fell 30 feet on the San Diego side.

Separate agencies are taking care of the wife and three-year-old son of Yadav. The child is in the custody of the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and Pooja Yadav is under the supervision of US Customs and Border Protection (USCBP). The child was previously under the watch of Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Pooja was treated for her injuries in a hospital and discharged but USCBP continues to monitor her. She is also required to appear before the immigration court.

A senior USCBP official said that at around 1.30 am, a USCBP agent reported that more than 20 people entered the US illegally from Imperial Beach. They located 26 individuals on the north side of the US-Mexico border barrier. They are 26 persons located on the north side of the US Mexico Border Barrier.