Vapi: In a bizarre incident where personal stylization almost became fatal, a youth in Vapi, located in Gujarat's Valsad district, was admitted to a local hospital with extensive burn injuries on Thursday after an attempt towards a fire-induced hairstyle went wrong.

The video of the incident displays the barber lighting a fire using a matchstick and applying it to the head of the youth. As a result, the entire hair-covered area is suddenly seen up in flames. The incident causes visible panic inside the salon, as the youth tries to escape the room and others call for water.

The victim, identified as Arif Shah, was initially admitted to Valsad Civil Hospital and then referred to Surat for further treatment. Despite suffering burns on his face and chest area, his situation is currently stable.