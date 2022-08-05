Vadodara: A private tuition teacher was arrested in Gujarat's Vadodara on Thursday night after he forced an underage student to drink alcohol. The incident took place in the Nizampura area of the city, wherein the teacher, identified as Prashant Khosla, made the student wait past class hours on Wednesday evening and forced her to have a drink with him.

According to police, the accused dropped the girl home at around 9:30 pm after she lost consciousness. A police complaint was subsequently lodged by the student's family members in the Fatehganj Police Station, following which the arrest took place.

"As the girl fell unconscious, around 9.30 pm, he dropped her home. The girl's parents rushed her to a private hospital, where she is being treated. It was found that the teacher was drunk and did have control over himself," said Police Inspector KP Parmar who claimed that two cases have been lodged against Khosla, one under the Prohibition Act, while another under relevant sections of the IPC as well as Juvenile Justice Act and Section 11 of the POCSO Act. (With agency inputs)