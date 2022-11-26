Porbandar: Two IRB jawans on election duty near Gujarat's Porbandar were killed and two more were injured on Saturday after their colleague opened fire, said officials.

As per the initial inputs, an altercation broke out between IRB constables on the election duty bus during which a weapon was fired resulting in the death of two constables while two others were injured. The injured have been shifted to Porbandar's Bhavsinghji Hospital for treatment. A police convoy and other personnel rushed to the hospital after being informed about the incident. The jawans belong to the Manipur battalion.