Ahmedabad: After two years gap due to Covid-19, the Gujarat government is all set to hold the Kankaria Carnival-2022, officials said. The carnival will be held from December 25-31. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will inaugurate the event. This year the theme of the carnival will be “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” to celebrate 75 years of independence.

Preparations are underway for the carnival. Artists from 15 states are expected to perform on the theme "Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat" on December 31, the last day of the event. Stages will be set up at three places at Pushpkunj, Balvatika and Vyayamshala Vidyalaya Gate on the occasion where various cultural programs will be presented by the artists along with the children of municipal schools and private schools.

The carnival will have major attractions like puppet show, food festivals, cycle rallies, blood donation camps, Laughing Club events, yoga aerobics, Zumba and multimedia. However fireworks have been forbidden to ensure safety of people. The Kankaria Carnival attracts over 2 million visitors every year. Entry to Kankaria Lakefront will be free for all for seven days during the event.