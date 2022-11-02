Surat (Gujarat): Following the bridge collapse in Gujarat's Morbi which claimed close to 150 lives, a businessman from Surat has reached out with a helping hand. Vasant Gajera, an industrialist with ventures in real estate and diamond sectors, came forward on Wednesday with a humane proposition to take responsibility of any children who have lost their parents in the tragic incident.

In a video message, Gajera said the children in question would receive education through his charity Vatsalya Dham. "May God grant eternal rest to those who have passed away due to the bridge collapse. Children who are orphaned will be given free education and care at our organisation from kindergarten till college, up until the point where they are ready to support themselves. All care would be paid for," he said.

"Vatsalya Dham now hosts more than 700 students. At the institution, kids from any community are welcome. The children will receive parental affection even in the absence of parents, our organisation holds this belief," he said. Gajera has been managing the organisation since 2005.