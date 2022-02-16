Valsad (Gujarat): A talent search competition conducted in a Gujarat school has landed the institution in trouble. One of the titles given to students participating in the oratory competition was 'My Ideal Nathuram Godse'. What is more controversial is that the first prize was given to someone who spoke on it.

A Child Talent Search Competition (Bal Pratibha Shodh Vaktrutv Spardha) was organized at Kusum Vidyalaya by District Youth Development Office in Valsad. 'My Ideal Nathuram Godse' was one of the three titles given to students from Class 5 to 8, who participated in the competition. The first prize went to a child whose speech criticised Mahatma Gandhi and portrayed Godse as a hero.

The District Youth Development Officer, through whose office the program and topics to give the children were finalized, could not be reached for comments. Meanwhile, the district primary education officer has started an investigation into the matter.

Reacting sharply to it, Gujarat Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi said it was "reprehensible". "Attempts have been made to portray Godse as a hero by portraying Mahatma Gandhiji as the weak leader of India. This will have a direct effect on the psyche of children," he said. Doshi accused the RSS and BJP, he said of manipulating children to alienate them from the Gandhian ideology.