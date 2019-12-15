Gandhinagar: Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu presented the 'President's Colours' to the Gujarat police at a ceremony in the premises of the Karai Police Academy here on Sunday.

Gujarat will become the seventh state to receive the prestigious President's Colours, also called as 'Nishaan', an emblem which all police officers of Gujarat would wear on the left-hand sleeve of their uniform.

"The Gujarat police was raised on May 1, 1960, when the state was formed. President's Colours is a decoration in recognition of the Gujarat police's glorious track record, gallant deeds and achievements in the past 59 years," a senior official said.

Naidu also awarded a specially designed flag and an emblem to the force. Earlier this year, the Gujarat police had prepared a proposal about the decoration and sent it to the Union Home Ministry for approval.

"A committee of seven DGP rank officers evaluated our proposal and unanimously held that the Gujarat police is eligible to get this symbol of excellence," the DGP said.

