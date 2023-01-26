Surat: The Surat rural police arrested a couple from Gujarat's Vadodara district for kidnapping a newborn at Kathore village near Surat in 2017. The police cracked the case after six years. The accused have been identified as Kamlesh Ode, an emergency medical technician (EMT) in 108 ambulance service and Nayna, both residents of Karjan.

According to police sources, the child was living happily with them. A local court reportedly ordered DNA profiling of the child with his biological parents. "In January 2017, Sufiyaben from Kathor delivered a baby boy at the Primary Health Centre. On the night after the delivery, the baby went missing. A complaint was lodged with the Kamrej police station," Kamrej police inspector RB Bhator told media persons.

The police after years received a call informing that the child that had gone missing in 2017, is with Kamlesh Ode and his wife Nayna. A police team was sent and the couple was brought to Kamrej, along with a six-year-old boy. "Kamlesh is serving with the 108 medical emergency service in Kamrej. His wife Nayna suffered miscarriages three times and so the couple had planned to abduct someone's baby," said police inspector RB Bhator.

To execute the plan, the woman had visited the Primary Health Centre and under the pretext of getting the child vaccinated, she kidnapped the child. After committing the offence, Kamlesh got himself transferred to Karjan and since then they were living in Karjan and had taken good care of the child, said the police officer.