Ahmedabad (Gujarat): An Indian boat that left the shores of Gujarat for fishing was allegedly hijacked by Pakistan on Tuesday, sources said.

The neighbouring country as part of its Operation Mustad has also detained two fishermen from a boat named ‘Satyavati’. The fishermen have been taken to Karachi for questioning, they said.

A video titled ‘Satyavati Nao’, attributed to Pakistan Marines is being circulated on social media.

Recently, Pakistan had hijacked two Indian boats. Prior to this, the Pakistan Maritime Security had hijacked another Indian boat and detained three fishermen from near the coast of Porbandar. In another incident, as many as seven fishermen had been kidnapped from a boat named ‘Tulsi Maiya’ off the Okha coast.