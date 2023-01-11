Gandhinagar: The Gujarat police have been keeping close tabs on agents sending people abroad illegally since several cases of infiltration have come to the fore. The people of North Gujarat are reported to travel abroad with the help of illegal and false documents.

In December 2022, the Gujarat police have arrested the mastermind in the illegal immigration scam, Bobby alias Bharat Patel, who is believed to have arranged the infiltration of the Dingucha family, which froze to death on the Canada border while crossing into the US. A few days ago, a family living in Kalol also lost their lives while jumping over Trump's wall on the US-Mexico border.

Regarding illegal entry, Tourist Visa Consultant Himanshu Sharma told ETV Bharat said, "People in Gujarat first apply for visa legally but when their visa gets rejected, they pay about Rs 50 lakh to the agents to make the visa. Then the agents get it done by making fake documents. Also, agents from abroad help them legally travel from Ahmedabad to Delhi or Mumbai, then legally to Dubai, Thailand, Singapore and Canada, then illegally enter the Mexico border through the Trump Wall and the Canada border."

According to information received from Delhi Police, out of 40 tourists from Gujarat, 12 Gujaratis have been booked for traveling abroad illegally. In 2001, Delhi Police have arrested two agents from Ahmedabad and two from Gandhinagar. In 2022, many people from Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad and Mehsana have been reported to enter USA illegally.