Gandhinagar: The 182 MLAs elected in the recent Gujarat polls took oath in the Assembly on Monday while drawing the people's attention to their attire. Most of the politicians wore 'Modi Koti' whereas some were seen in casual attire. The oath-taking ceremony of the MLAs elected in the Gujarat Assembly elections started on Monday.

Abandoning the usual attire, almost 59 MLAs took oath wearing the famous 'Modi Koti', including Protem Speaker Yogesh Patel, while the leader of the House Bhupendra Patel was seen in trousers and a shirt. Congress leaders Arjun Modhwadia and Shailesh Parmar and independent MLA Dhavalsingh Jhala wore 'Modi Koti'. Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi wore a sweater over a kurta.

In all, 15 women MLAs were seen in the famous Patola dresses. Hardik Patel, the main leader of the 2015 Patidar movement, took the oath attired in a grey shirt and jeans. Thakor Sena youth leader Alpesh Thakor took oath in a white shirt and blue jeans. While Imran Khedawala Pankaj Desai and Ramanlal Vora were seen wearing formal suits.