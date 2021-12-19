Vadodara: The Union Home Ministry has cancelled the registration of a Vadodara-based NGO accused of "illegally converting" members of the Hindu community and indulging in criminal activities to finance the anti-CAA protests.

The registration of AFMI Charitable Trust under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) has been cancelled by the MHA for violation of the provisions of the Act.

In November, Vadodara Police's Special Operations Group filed a chargesheet against AFMI's managing trustee Salahuddin Shaikh for "misusing" foreign funds and diverting money to illegal activities through hawala, alleging that he was arrested during the riots.

The chargesheet claimed there was a trail of hawala funds to the tune of Rs 80 crore, meant for alleged "illegal Islamic activities".

The police also claimed that the NGO was connected to another case involving the conversion of Hindu tribals into Islam using foreign funds.

Registered NGOs can receive foreign contributions for five purposes. Foreign contributions can be taken for social, educational, religious, economic and cultural purposes. FCRA registration is mandatory for NGOs to receive foreign funding.