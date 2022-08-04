Jamnagar (Saurashtra): A 29-year-old man from rural Jamnagar has been admitted to the Guru Govindsingh Hospital (G G hospital). The patient's blood samples have been sent to the Ahmedabad B J Medical college laboratory for testing, said Manoj Aggarwal, Additional Chief Secretary in the health department.

The patient was admitted on Thursday afternoon with skin rashes, swollen lymph nodes on the body, said Dr. Dipak Tiwari, Superintendent at the G G hospital. As the case is from the rural area, the district health department will be carrying out tracing and tracking of the patient's travel history and the people he came in contact with.