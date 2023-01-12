Surat: Realizing the importance of one of the most-awaited festivals of Gujarat Uttarayan or Makar Sankranti, a Surat-based textile trader, originally from Rajasthan has ordered a special kite and a spinner made of silver to gift to his loved ones.

According to tradition, kites and spinners are given as gifts on the occasion of Uttarayan. "People gift kites to their loved ones on the occasion of Uttarayan, especially in Rajasthan and North India. This time, I have decided to gift a special kite made of silver to my loved ones. It took nearly one month for the jeweler to make this kite," Textile trader Pankaj Kheta said.

The kites are made in small and large sizes. They are made using 350 grams of silver, the cost of which is between Rs 35,000 to 40,000 while the small kites are made using 60 grams to 125 grams of silver, the price of which is Rs 8,000 to 20,000, kheta said. "The kite is made with princely designs and is especially enameled. It takes 15 to 30 days to make a kite according to the customer's demand," he added.

Uttarayan, is celebrated in many cities of Gujarat, Telangana and Rajasthan including Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Udaipur, Jodhpur, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, Hyderabad, Nadiad, and Dakor. However, the international kite event takes place in Ahmedabad, which accommodates visitors from many nations.

Earlier this month Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel kicked off the International Kite Festival 2023 in Ahmadabad. Around 125 kite flyers from 68 countries based on the G-20 theme-"One Earth, One Family, One Future"- will participate in the festival. As many as 65 kite flyers from 14 states in India and 660 from different parts of the state will also take part in the week-long event, which will culminate on January 14.