Surat (Gujarat): A man allegedly killed his 12-year-old son by pushing him into a river in Gujarat's Surat city, and claimed that the boy had fallen in while taking a selfie, police said on Wednesday.

The police on Tuesday arrested Saeed Ilayas Sheikh for allegedly pushing his son Zakir off a bridge over Tapi river on October 31, an official from Rander police station said.

The accused had allegedly refused to acknowledge the boy as his son and claimed that his wife had had an illicit relationship with someone when she was living with her parents for three years because of a domestic dispute, the official said.

Sheikh told the police that he had decided to kill Zakir, as the latter acknowledged his wife's alleged lover as his father and not him, he said. The boy's body was recovered on Tuesday, following which the accused was arrested, the official said, adding that further investigation was underway.

