Ahmedabad: A man was arrested by the Ahmedabad Airport Police on Saturday for attempting to fly using a fake ticket from Ahmedabad to Doha, Qatar. The accused was identified as Krishna Vijay Patel (42), who hails originally from Bodeli tehsil in the Chhota Udaipur district. He was questioned by Airport Police after he displayed the tickets which he himself made using a laptop and graphics

The information was reported to CISF by the Qatar Airlines staff after Patel displayed his ticket, with the central forces, in turn, intimating the same to Airport Police and lodging a complaint in this regard. After arrest, a case was registered against Patel under IPC section 420.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Airport Police Station Police In-Charge R.R Desai said, "The accused had produced a Qatar Airlines ticket and got entry into Ahmedabad Airport. The airport authority verified the ticket and discarded it, as it was a duplicate. Further investigation and interrogation will continue."

Desai further noted that the accused had a passport and it had been seized. "We will inquire about the reason behind this, and how many tickets he has designed before this. The Doha connection, too, will be investigated," he added.