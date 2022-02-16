Ahmedabad: The Gujarat High Court on Tuesday expressed displeasure at a police officer after the latter was found drinking Coca-Cola during a hearing. The HC bench, headed by Chief Justice Arvind Kumar, ordered the concerned officer to distribute 100 cans of coke as a punishment.

The police officer was ordered to be present in the hearing of a case by Justice Ashutosh J Shastri. As the trial via video conferencing kicked off, the officer was seen sipping the soft drink. Upon an inquiry into the identity of the officer by the Chief Justice, Additional Government Advocate (AGP) DM Devnani apologised, adding that he would ask the officer to turn his camera off.

This, however, did not deter the Chief Justice, who further expressed doubt over the contents of the can. "The can shows that it is Coca-Cola. We do not know its contents. Is he an IPS officer? Is this the job of an officer? If he was in physical court, could he bring 'Coca-Cola'?", he asked. He followed it up by asking AGP Devnani to ensure that the officer distributes 100 cans of the same to everyone in the bar association.

Assuming seriousness thereafter, he indicated he meant it, noting that if the officer did not distribute 100 cans of coke by the evening, then he would be facing disciplinary proceedings. The court asked AGP Devnani to inform the court after receiving the set of boxes from the concerned police officer.

