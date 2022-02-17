Gandhinagar: The Gujarat High Court on Tuesday issued notice to the state government while hearing a PIL seeking ban on loudspeakers in mosques.

In the PIL, the petitioner, Dharmendra Vishnubhai, a doctor from Gandhinagar district of Gujarat, stated that the use of loudspeakers “causes a lot of trouble to the common people and a citizen cannot be compelled to listen to something, which he/she does not want to hear”. “Marriage happens once in a lifetime, but the noise of mosques has to be heard everyday,” Vishnubhai said . While hearing the PIL, a Division Bench of Chief Justice Arvind Kumar and Justice Ashutosh J Shastri issued a notice to the state government seeking its comments on the matter.

During the hearing, the court also sought information as to how much sound is permissible for the use of microphones as per the noise pollution rules in the state. On this, it was told by the petitioner that the voice up to 80 decibels is allowed, “but the mosques are using loudspeakers with more than 200 decibels”. The petitioner referred to the Supreme Court judgment in 2000 in the case Church of God vs KKR Majestic Colony Welfare Association in India and others, which had issued directions regarding controlling noise pollution.

The petitioner said that “no religion or religious denomination can claim that the use of loudspeakers for prayer or worship or for celebrating religious festivals is an essential part of religious practice and is protected under Article 25 of the Constitution”. “The Church of God has no right to use loudspeakers and a citizen cannot be forced to listen to something they don't want,” he quoted the Supreme Court ruling saying in the case. Responding to the issue of noise pollution caused by bands and DJs at weddings, the petitioner said “it happens only once in a person's life time whereas loudspeakers are used everyday in mosques”.

“Why do people, who do not believe in Islam have to listen to such noise pollution by the mosque? Even when the use of loudspeakers is banned during the Ganpati festival, why can't it be enforced in the cases of mosques?”. Considering the arguments of the petitioner and the issue involved in the petition, the court issued notice to the government and asked it to respond by March 10.

