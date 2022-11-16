Gandhinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to start his campaign in Gujarat for the upcoming Assembly elections by addressing eight rallies in three days from November 19.

During his three-day visit to the state, the PM will focus his campaigning in Saurashtra and South Gujarat between November 19 and 21. On November 19, the PM will hold a roadshow in Vapi and then he will address a public meeting at Param Ground on Dharampur Road in Valsad. Valsad BJP candidate Kanu Desai inspected the hall and road show route.

Also read: Gujarat polls: Congress announces final list of 37 candidates, fields former CM Vaghela's son from Bayad

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi will come to Vapi on November 19 in view of the upcoming Assembly elections. Here he will attend the Vijay Vishwas rally organized by Valsad-Vapi BJP workers. The PM will give guidance to the workers of the Assembly constituency and will campaign for the candidates," said Desai. The state BJP has been making arrangements to gather workers from five assembly constituencies at PM's rallies.