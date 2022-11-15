Ahmedabad (Gujarat): A mobile application has been launched by the Central Election Commission, along with the State Election Commission, for fair and free conduct of Assembly polls in Gujarat. Through this application, online complaints will be addressed by the Election Commission.

More than 900 election-related complaints have been received across the state. Whereas the complaints have been resolved immediately. At present, 611 Flying Squads and 802 State Surveillance Teams are working to deal with such complaints. Regarding the complaints, Election Commission official P Bharti said, "c-Vigil mobile application has been launched for the general public to complain about the violation of the code of conduct during the elections in the state. A special team and a nodal officer have been appointed at the district level to redress the complaints received. Complaints received on the c-VIGIL mobile application are resolved within 100 minutes."

Bharti further said, "More than 900 complaints have been received through the c-VIGIL mobile application. Out of these, about 870 complaints have been resolved. Whereas more than 200 complaints were dropped as they were not found to be true. The portal received 1,323 complaints in the last week. Of these, 1,172 complaints have been resolved."

A National Grievance Redressal System portal has been created by the Election Commission of India for online complaints. Control Room phone numbers have been provided by the office of the Chief Electoral Officer for citizens' convenience. So far 44 complaints have been received through this medium, all of which were resolved. In all, 28 complaints have been received from the media. Out of which 17 complaints have been resolved. Complaints such as distribution of money, distribution of gifts or coupons, use of posters or banners without permission, threats or use of weapons, violation of code of conduct, slurred or provocative speech, and use of loudspeakers after 10 pm were reported.