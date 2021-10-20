Ahmedabad: A hospital in Gujarat has been directed to pay Rs 11.23 lakh as compensation to the kin of a man who died after a doctor removed his kidney. Devendra Bhai Rawal, a resident of Nadiad was admitted to KMG Hospital in Balasinor, Mahisagar district, to get his kidney stone removed in 2011.

The Gujarat Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission ordered the hospital to pay compensation holding it responsible for the doctor's negligence, directly or indirectly. While Rawal had given consent for the removal of his kidney stone, the doctor removed his kidney. Within four months, he died and his relatives filed a complaint with Consumer Commission alleging negligence of the hospital.

The commission observed that the hospital is not only responsible for the lapse but also for the negligence of its staff. The commission ordered the hospital to pay this compensation along with 7.5 per cent interest since 2012. The commission also mentioned in its order that the hospital has an insurance policy for indoor and outdoor tests, but the insurance company is not responsible for the medical negligence committed by the consulting doctor.

Rawal died on January 8, 2012, while undergoing treatment in Institute Of Kidney Disease And Research Centre (IKDRC) Hospital, Ahmedabad after his condition worsened.

