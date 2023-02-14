Veraval (Gujarat): The police has started investigation into the alleged suicide of a 59-year-old doctor in Veraval area of Gujarat on Sunday. The victim identified as Atul Chag was found dead at his residence in Veraval on February 12. He lived in the same building where he ran a hospital and his body was found by his employees.

Veraval Deputy Superintendent of Police (in-charge) MU Masi said that an alleged one-line suicide note in Gujarati was found from the spot. Masi further informed that they have consulted a handwriting expert to verify the suicide note. In the purported suicide note, the deceased has blamed Rajesh Chudasama, sitting MP from Junagadh-Gir Somnath seat and his father Naran Chudasama.

Police are probing the veracity of the suicide note. As per sources, a case of accidental death has been registered in the incident. Further investigation into the incident has been launched by the police. The relatives of the victim allege that the suicide note contains the names of a BJP MP and his son. According to Dr Jalpan Ruppara, the deceased, his friend had lent Rs 2 crore to Rs 2.5 crore to both the accused whose names are mentioned in the suicide note.

The accused did not return the money due to which the doctor was under mental stress. As per Dr Jalpan Ruppara, the deceased tried his best to get his money back and finally decided to take the extreme step. Ruppara said that the deceased Dr Atul Chag was known to him for the past two years. He claimed that the deceased had told him that he was under tremendous stress as the accused Rajesh and Naran had not returned his money. “I am very sure that the names refer to the father-son duo,” he said.