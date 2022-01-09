Ahmedabad (Gujarat): Gujarat police on Saturday arrested three people, including two brothers, after a video from a pet dog's lavish birthday party in Ahmedabad went viral on social media.

The three accused were arrested for violating Covid-19 norms amid the ongoing pandemic as a large number of people turned up for the birthday party, the police said.

Three arrested for violating Covid norms at pet dog's birthday fete in Gujarat

Chirag Patel and his brother Urvish Patel, both residents of Krishnagar in Ahmedabad city, had thrown a big party on the birthday of their pet dog, Abby, an Indian Spitz, along with their friend, Divyesh Mehariya, a police official said.

Besides the family members of the trio, their friends also joined the celebrations in large numbers organised on Friday night. COVID-19 guidelines related to social distancing and wearing face masks were violated at this function, he said.

In the viral video, a group of local performers could be seen singing songs and playing instruments, as part of the celebrations. People at the venue could be seen gathering around the stage without paying heed to Covid protocols and the party was a big blow to the safety of the residents.

The venue could be seen all decked up in hues of pink, blue and white. The unique decor had posters of the dog.

According to the police, an amount of approximately Rs 7 lakhs was spent on the birthday celebrations of the dog named Abby.

"Three accused arrested for allegedly flouting Corona norms after a video went viral of Chirag alias Dago Patel celebrating his pet dog's birthday, spent approx Rs 7 lakh, at Madhuvan Green Party Plot in Ahmedabad," Gujarat police said.

In view of rising Covid-19 cases, Gujarat has imposed a night curfew and other curbs in major cities, including Ahmedabad.

The state government's order permitted political and social programs, weddings to take place with a maximum of 400 person capacity in open and 50 per cent of space capacity in closed venues.