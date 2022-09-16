Ahmedabad: A court in Ahmedabad on Friday sentenced Congress MLA Jignesh Mevani and 19 others to six months of imprisonment. The sentence is related to a case registered against the group for holding a protest in Gujarat University premises without permission.

The Metropolitan Magistrate Court has awarded the sentence to a group of 20, including Mevani as well as fellow Congress leaders Subodh Parmar and Rakesh Mehria under sections 143 and 147 of the IPC as well as sections of Gujarat Police Act. One among the accused has already passed away before the hearing could be conducted.

The case pertains to a 2016 agitation by the Congress leader and his associates, wherein they created a road blockade to demand for the renaming of an under-construction building of Gujarat University's law department after Dr. B R Ambedkar. The bench of Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate P N Goswami has also provided the accused time till October 17 to file appeals in the case.