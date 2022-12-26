Kheda: A 46-year-old BSF personnel was bludgeoned to death while his wife and sons were critically injured when they went to 'discuss' with the family of a youth who purportedly leaked an intimate video of the jawan's daughter in Gujarat's Kheda district. All seven accused in this case have been arrested by the police.

Police identified the deceased as a resident of Nadiad town and posted in BSF 56 Battalion, Mehsana. The last rites of the deceased jawan were attended by the top brass of the BSF battalion which had assured that it would extend all the help it could in this case. The accused youth, Shailesh alias Sunil Dineshbhai Jadav, was also seen in the contentious video which was circulated widely on video sharing social media platforms.

The jawan's wife, in her complaint to the police, had said that her husband along some other family members, friends and relatives went to question the accused at his house. "They went to the youth's residence on Saturday to discuss about the video episode. They believed it must have been the handiwork of the boy. The youth's family cold-shouldered the jawan's family and began to hurl a volley of abuses," the police quoted the complainant as saying.

"As the jawan took exceptions to the abuses, the family of Shailesh began attacking him. His sons who were present at the spot attempted to intervene and were also injured. The jawan's wife too suffered grievous injuries. One of the sons injured in the attack is in a coma," said a police official who is privy to the investigation.

The jawan's wife, despite her injuries, called up an emergency ambulance service, which moved the BSF personnel to a health facility in Nadiad where doctors declared him dead on arrival. The other three injured in the incident are being treated for their injuries. A case was registered against seven persons including Shailesh's father, uncle and grandfather involved in the brutal attack. All seven accused have been arrested, police said.