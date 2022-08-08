Surat (Gujarat) : BJP's sitting MLA and former minister of state for health, Kishor Kanani has alleged that the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) officers have not been working properly and have not delivered in the last 25 years. The MLA from the Varachha Assembly constituency shared a few newspaper clippings on his Twitter handle on Sunday.

He said, "Have got fed up with typical bureaucratic replies from bureaucracy for the last 25 years, we don't want promises or assurances but results. Why are you demolishing houses in the name of road expansion? Every year the same roads get washed away in rain, why is there no permanent solution for the problem."

He had echoed his concern in the city coordination committee meeting on Saturday also. Kanani had even alleged in the meeting that the SMC officers were hand-in-gloves with the encroachers and so roads or service roads utilization was not optimal. Neither Kumar Kanani, nor Surat Mayor Hemali Boghawala, SMC Standing Committee chairman Paresh Patel responded to IANS queries.

"Now he is blaming officers for failure because the Assembly elections are approaching, he is representing Varachha constituency since the last three terms, he was minister in the state cabinet, was he sleeping for all these years," alleged Dharmesh Bhanderi, Leader of Opposition in the SMC. Bhanderi also alleged that till recently the same Kanani was taking pride for the 'development' that has taken place in the last two decades. "What has happened now? All of a sudden Kanani has started making allegations against officers. Does he fear defeat in coming elections or has doubts that he may not be renominated by the party."--IANS