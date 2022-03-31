Ahmedabad: Political parties have begun to act differently in this year's Gujarat Assembly elections. Then, in April, programs with prominent BJP and Aam Aadmi Party officials were held in the middle of extreme heat. April will be a hectic month for election campaigning in Gujarat.

If you look at or read any news outlet, you will quickly see that the state's assembly elections have begun to flow. The BJP, which is now in power in Gujarat, the Aam Aadmi Party, which has been attempting to establish itself as a new political force in the state, and the defunct Congress have all concentrated their efforts on the state.

The BJP is in the lead - In April, Prime Minister Modi and Amit Shah, the BJP's senior leader, will pay a visit to Gujarat. PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah visited their home state for events in March, and their presence among the leaders and activists made a lot of sense. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will also visit Gujarat in April, ahead of the Assembly elections. Modi is expected to make two or three trips to Gujarat in April.

In April, the Prime Minister may pay a visit to Valsad - The Prime Minister may attend the Dharampur, Valsad, opening of Shrimad Rajchandra Hospital. When will Prime Minister Narendra Modi visit Jamnagar? Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend the launch of the WHO Global Center for Traditional Medicine in Jamnagar, which will be overseen by the Ministry of AYUSH. Also announced is the Dahod programme for April 21. On April 21 and 22, the Prime Minister will go to Central and North Gujarat. He will be inaugurating government projects in the districts of Dahod and Banaskantha. In addition, the Prime Minister will perform roadshows in Dahod and Banaskantha. Importantly, Prime Minister Modi was in Gujarat when he won five states, including Uttar Pradesh, in the elections.

Gujarat Tour by Amit Shah - Union Home Minister Amit Shah will travel to Gujarat. This will be his second trip to Gujarat. On April 10, Amit Shah will go to Gujarat and attend a seminar hosted by the National Dairy Development Board in Gandhinagar. As a result, Amit Shah will visit Gujarat for the second time in 15 days. He will also attend the National Forensic Science University's curriculum.

What the BJP's national convener has to say - In an interview with ETV Bharat, BJP media convener Yagnesh Dave indicated that the Prime Minister and the Home Minister's regular visits will continue. Gujarat Assembly elections are set to take place in December. The BJP's workers are gearing up for the election. However, both iconic leaders are visiting Gujarat to rekindle workers' enthusiasm.

In the light of Punjab's win, AAP's Kejriwal is in Gujarat - Arvind Kejriwal's roadshow will be held in Ahmedabad on April 2. On April 2, Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi Chief Minister, and Bhagwant Mann, the Punjab Chief Minister, will undertake a one-day visit to Ahmedabad. They will do a road concert in the eastern part of the city. The party will next convene a marathon meeting with the region's leaders to make crucial choices about the region's organisation and the upcoming assembly elections, as well as decide on a winning strategy for the Gujarat elections.

Gujarat Mission is now 'Aap' underway - In Punjab, the Aam Aadmi Party recently formed a new government with a large majority. The sharp eye of AAP could be observed in Gujarat, the BJP's bastion at the time. Naturally, it appears that the number of AAP leaders flocking to Gujarat will grow. The AAP is working on a number of initiatives to deal a major blow to the BJP. "We will bring change in Punjab after Delhi and now in Gujarat," the AAP claimed after winning the Punjab elections. You are being given a significant opportunity, such as the Gujarat Assembly elections. The Aam Aadmi Party, which is preparing for election and try to put tremendous strength for the upcoming election. However, Arvind Kejriwal's roadshow on April 2. The AAP has fielded all its leaders to win the elections.

Yogesh Jadwani, media in-charge of the Aam Aadmi Party, told ETV Bharat that Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann would visit Gujarat on April 2. His roadshow will begin at Nikol's Khodiyar Temple in Ahmedabad at 3 pm on April 3, he would meet with the party's Gujarat office bearers, social leaders, and others to learn about the state's difficulties.

The Gujarat Congress conquers its laziness - The Congress is finding it tough to think about the Gujarat assembly elections after suffering a resounding defeat in the previous assembly elections in five states. The Congress is too indolent to claim that Rahul Gandhi inspired state leaders and workers during a meditation camp in Dwarka in February, prior to the election results. Even in the Assembly, the Congress, which is acting as the opposition, has gone to great lengths to encircle the BJP administration.

Will Rahul Gandhi's tour be arranged in April? - The Congress has held a question-and-answer session on topics impacting the people, such as education, health, and inflation, in order to calm down the government. The Congress began its work at that time by listening to the results of the assembly elections. The Congress has also played a dice game by vocally opposing the long-standing problem of tribal territory. When it comes to the Gandhi family, their commander, it wouldn't be surprising if Rahul Gandhi embarked on a trip of Gujarat in April. The fact that Gujarat Congress President Sukhram Rathwa travelled to Delhi on March 29th to seek a white paper on the problem of tribal land can be interpreted in a variety of ways.

Naresh Patel has lofty expectations for the Congress - Naresh Patel, a Patidar leader, has also become a significant hope for the Congress. 'I'm coming to politics, I'm coming, and there's a big wind blowing that this Patidar leader would join the Congress,' says the Patidar leader. Then, observing the outcry from those opposed to the survey, Naresh Patel decides to transform the sail into a breeze. Naresh Patel's choice is known, but Gujarat Congress officials are keeping a close check on his ambitions.

April is politically Bangs on - As a result, if we look at April in terms of politics in Gujarat, it will be a bang for the election campaign. It wouldn't be surprising if the BJP, Congress, and Aam Aadmi Party play political moves in order to win the Gujarat elections.