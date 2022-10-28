Panchmahal: In a tragic incident that turned Bhai Dooj celebrations of two families into mourning, a man and his maternal uncle were killed after the car they were traveling in skidded off the road and fell into a deep well along the Pantmahal highway on Thursday rescuers retrieving the bodies on Friday, officials said.

Khokhar Alkesh Kunbhai and Khokhar Sunil Dilipbhai Bhai, residents of Limdi village of Dahod district were on way to Deloach village for Bhai Dooj celebrations when the driver lost control of the car they were traveling in and it fell into a 70 ft deep well. Soon after the incident, the locals thronged the spot even as rescuers were also called in by the local administration to retrieve the bodies.

The overnight operation concluded today after the bodies of the deceased were retrieved by the rescuers only after draining out the water from the well, an official said. The tragic incident turned the Bhai Dooj celebrations into mourning for both the families and their relatives. A pall of gloom has descended on the twin villages due to the sudden death of the uncle-nephew in the accident.